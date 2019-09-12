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NY Fire Commissioners Completely Dismantle 9/11 Official Story, Pentagon Video & Israel Bombs Gaza
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38 views • September 12, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
New York Area Fire Commissioners Call for New 9/11 Investigation
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/09/new-york-area-fire-commissioners-demand-new-9-11-investigation.html
First Responders Urge 9/11 Investigation — Sept. 11, 2019 Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?467=&v=HLW0_wCYyqY
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1171817058528448512
https://twitter.com/pollytickal/status/1171784256890105856?s=11
How the U.S. Shattered the Middle East
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/how-the-u-s-shattered-the-middle-east/
Israeli Warplane Bombs Several Areas in Gaza
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Warplane-Bombs-Several-Areas-in-Gaza--20190911-0001.html
Palestinian Gunmen Open Fire At Israel Warplanes During New Wave Of Airstrikes On Gaza
https://southfront.org/palestinian-gunmen-open-fire-at-israel-warplanes-during-new-wave-of-airstrikes-on-gaza-videos/
PMU Shoots Down Drone Over Military Base In Iraq's Diyala
https://southfront.org/pmu-shoots-down-drone-over-military-base-in-iraqs-diyala/
US Joins Israel In Accusing Iran Over Nuclear Program
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/10/us-joins-israel-in-accusing-iran-over-nuclear-program/
#September11th #Israel #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Last Year's TLAV 9/11 Special:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXfrX3-2Qt8
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
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Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
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Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
The Last American Vagabond Links:
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TLAVagabond
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/tlavagabond
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@tlavagabond
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond
Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Yours.org: https://www.yours.org/@thelastamericanvagabond
* * *
New York Area Fire Commissioners Call for New 9/11 Investigation
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/09/new-york-area-fire-commissioners-demand-new-9-11-investigation.html
First Responders Urge 9/11 Investigation — Sept. 11, 2019 Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?467=&v=HLW0_wCYyqY
https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1171817058528448512
https://twitter.com/pollytickal/status/1171784256890105856?s=11
How the U.S. Shattered the Middle East
https://www.truthdig.com/articles/how-the-u-s-shattered-the-middle-east/
Israeli Warplane Bombs Several Areas in Gaza
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Israeli-Warplane-Bombs-Several-Areas-in-Gaza--20190911-0001.html
Palestinian Gunmen Open Fire At Israel Warplanes During New Wave Of Airstrikes On Gaza
https://southfront.org/palestinian-gunmen-open-fire-at-israel-warplanes-during-new-wave-of-airstrikes-on-gaza-videos/
PMU Shoots Down Drone Over Military Base In Iraq's Diyala
https://southfront.org/pmu-shoots-down-drone-over-military-base-in-iraqs-diyala/
US Joins Israel In Accusing Iran Over Nuclear Program
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/10/us-joins-israel-in-accusing-iran-over-nuclear-program/
#September11th #Israel #USForeignPolicy
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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