Maria Zeee & James Roguski - WHO Secret Plan to Eradicate All Freedoms Exposed

James Roguski of https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to sound the alarm of the final steps of Medical Martial Law being implemented by the WHO in secret as we speak, and the action the United States can take, as well as upcoming Australian action.

