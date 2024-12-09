BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Over 2,500 soldiers & officers were abandoned by the command in the Syrian desert, somewhere South of the Palmyra - Deir ez-Zor highway, where they were discovered by militants
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
'Over 2,500 soldiers and officers were abandoned by the command in the Syrian desert, somewhere south of the Palmyra - Deir ez-Zor highway, where they were discovered by militants.'

The Syrian state no longer exists, and its "fragments" in the form of remnants of the army continue to wander in the desert.

There are reports online that over 2,500 soldiers and officers were abandoned by the command in the Syrian desert, somewhere south of the Palmyra - Deir ez-Zor highway, where they were discovered by militants.

🔻The former terrorists are still trying to follow modern trends and are in no hurry to slaughter the participants of the "regime gangs", as they are called in the "opposition" media. However, the fate of these people is unenviable in any case.

And it is obvious that no one even tried to fight for Assad with such an attitude towards their own army.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
