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Fear None Of Those Things Which We Are/Shall Suffer For Faith In Christ
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10 views • May 12, 2022
Be not ignorant of how the devil works. Fear is the easiest way for the devil to get us on his side. A fearful man will not make spiritually sound decision to save his soul. A fearful man will sacrifice his soul to save his flesh. The flesh is weak and the devil knows that is his niche and our Achilles heel. Daniel could have allowed fear to control him but because he knew God, he choose the lion's den than pleasing himself and trying to save his life. We cannot fake our way into heaven, the devil will sift our faith using fear and God proves us.
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