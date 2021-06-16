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Andrews Government In Secret Negotiations For Permanent Pandemic Laws
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40 views • June 16, 2021
A Pastor arrested for doing nothing wrong, something, sadly we are seeing more and more of. This is also happening to all who do not comply, or any one they can accuse of a wrong, just for the sake of it. To all faithful, they will also take away our very means such as a Bible as they did with this man, except you may not get them back.
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