WATCH: Israelis attacked the humanitarian aid trucks destined for Gaza overnight, trying to destroy the aid and prevent them from entering Gaza.

Further Info:

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=286779 Source @Fotros Resistance

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



