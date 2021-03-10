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Your Orwellian nightmare... funded by Bill Gates
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36 views • March 10, 2021
WeAreChange, March 8, 2021
Ways you can support us - https://wearechange.org/donate/
Your Orwellian nightmare... funded by Bill Gates
In this video, we break down how Bill Gates is funding a company going public that is going to screen you and your temperature in public places.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXGzB0hDUs
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: thebestpoliticalshirts.com
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👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
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Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
Ways you can support us - https://wearechange.org/donate/
Your Orwellian nightmare... funded by Bill Gates
In this video, we break down how Bill Gates is funding a company going public that is going to screen you and your temperature in public places.
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXGzB0hDUs
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: thebestpoliticalshirts.com
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearechange
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
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