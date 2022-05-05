Ex-Transgender Men REGRET! Hormones, Surgery & Regret stories

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Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including scientists finding a massive mount of microplastics in human lungs, her thoughts on the Supreme court overturning Roe V Wade and much more.
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network