2075 Utopia or Dystopia?

Some see a totalitarian system about to be put in place without political action to stop it. Others (like the World Economic Forum, United Nations, and Vatican) believe that human effort will bring in a total, or at least a European, Utopia. Are we headed for utopia or dystopia? Will it get bad (the great tribulation) before utopia (the millennial reign of Jesus) comes? Did the school of Elijah teach a 6,000 year plan? Is there a seventh thousand year? Could the end the USA and its British-descended allies come by 2028? What are scriptural and other reasons to consider that it might? Are there any specific signs that Jesus or the prophet Daniel pointed to? And as far as the utopian kingdom of God goes, what does the Bible say it will be like? Will this be on heaven or earth? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters.





