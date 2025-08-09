Maria Zeee-U.S. Echoes UK Digital ID, China vs. West, UK Targets Protesters as Terrorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 80 |The U.S. is taking alarming steps towards the Digital ID infrastructure being pushed in the UK, Australia, and across the West, China holds West to ransom choking flow of critical rare minerals to Western weapons contractors as WW3 continues to escalate, and new information reveals UK targets anti-migrant protestors with terrorist tracking software.