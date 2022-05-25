You Will Own Nothing When They Finish With You

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412 views • May 25, 2022
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As World Economic Forum head, Klaus Schwab kicked off the opening of the annual Davos gathering, he proclaimed that “the future is built by us” as two other European elites declared that the global energy crisis is a “transition” that will be “painful” for most, but should not be resisted by nations tempted to preserve their own sovereignty over the “global agenda.”

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