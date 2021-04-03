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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0506 - Daniel Eugene Rowe - Report on the case
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1 view • April 03, 2021
As Daniel went outside to dump the garbage at his job, Coleman, a 12 time felon, pulled a gun on him and ordered him to the ground. But before Daniel could comply, Coleman shot him twice in the head with a .40-caliber pistol, before stealing his wallet and leaving him to die. Daniel’s wallet contained $4. Hanford was his accomplice.
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