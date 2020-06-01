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Are Tilapia Safe to Eat?
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29 views • June 01, 2020
This video is about an article I wrote in response to an article I found on line by Dr Josh Axe stating that tilapia were unsafe to eat. That is just nonsense. Some tilapia grown in the right environment with lots of algae to eat provide great nutrition.
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https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
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