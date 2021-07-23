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WHO insiders blow the whistle on GAVI
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451 views • July 23, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interviewing.
WHO insiders blow the whistle total immunity of BIll Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance.
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr.Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/
A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41
https://unige.academia.edu/AstridStuckelberger/CurriculumVitae?fbclid=IwAR3quT55QwKFORGEsibPNZNfGpm
Part 2 of the interview / 29-05-2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEGse26N8AzJ/
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
One more whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
Keywords: GAVI, WHO, Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer
Hashtags: #GAVI #WHO #ReinerFuellmich #VivianeFischer
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4
WHO insiders blow the whistle total immunity of BIll Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance.
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr.Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance/
A cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 41
https://unige.academia.edu/AstridStuckelberger/CurriculumVitae?fbclid=IwAR3quT55QwKFORGEsibPNZNfGpm
Part 2 of the interview / 29-05-2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEGse26N8AzJ/
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-may-face-genocide-charges-2fbfz7sff?fbclid=IwAR0Ib34bKng-PsOdFZbOUOQ-SVQMIajwtwjiOxXSfBo5NmC229IjAab_BYM
https://www.who.int/news/item/20-01-2021-who-information-notice-for-ivd-users-2020-05?fbclid=IwAR19f3bFkjLwoELkEStphb6s_YCIY2o7mn6UX_PCGwwpO5Q1AI0G7227AyA
The entire video of Corona investigative committee Nr. 41: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HRzK56BcrKjQ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrM60cLxM6Gm/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WmorKkwfj4c/
LANCET admits - PCR testing is not the appropriate gold standard for evaluating a SARS-CoV-2 public health test.
For 1 year used the wrong methode to test people on covid 19
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00425-6/fulltext?fbclid=IwAR2GKTiF-4Tjo5B1n_GRPY2sY5lTTO1UNuX1zwvzDQjHF6E8h5Xf75Nn3Sg
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/15/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity.aspx?ui=57bf41d35439647102f5720e797b20397eab8970d57f32d7147eee0629b891f3&;cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20210115&mid=DM765667&rid=1059215815&fbclid=IwAR2kNAG2r4Nk5WDDNwIcECnS6WSIoJjUULZ3nBSiylttpd2P1ks2yLg1keE
https://www.openpetition.eu/petition/online/stop-the-vaccination-certificate-in-the-eu?fbclid=IwAR1gB1sw86mxhEnsoPROfsuoP4WOXDSgGfwCcl6A5ZL74Q8BvjQIsrlMlus
https://www.who.int/bulletin/online_first/BLT.20.265892.pdf?fbclid=IwAR37HSL7jsTqmdb426qAn8XjuFFKtWwTvyAR-5c7mn2s3QydzEzaurEH01s
https://noorchashm.medium.com/a-letter-of-warning-to-fda-and-pfizer-on-the-immunological-danger-of-covid-19-vaccination-in-the-7d17d037982d
https://www.dropbox.com/s/fppjj8ytsknzq3l/WHO%20Change%20of%20the%20definition%20Immunity%20.JPG?dl=0
https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/herd-immunity-lockdowns-and-covid-19?fbclid=IwAR3_pkM1ZgoVhLEaJoTVWTxJsX_JPtOehnkEylifr_Obh9HYd7_2WIU_cTo
https://www.docdroid.net/aoZfG1E/the-sovereign-independent-june-2011-4th-edition-pdf
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554?fbclid=IwAR2ff36mgB7n0wYKAXwPvwhe8ma11G_3FD_-ZgHU7jvK52Qlkce6zIceqIQ
Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards?
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/8/4344/htm
Here is a study from Wuhan were they followed up on about 10 million people. It shows that asymptotic positive tested people, tested with PCR test are incapable of spreading the Corona virus.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w?fbclid=IwAR0-RMOGRpCv6f6PLAxTjnw8-hNCLqmilbUFxMi2iSZEAefZem4PVBD_mK4
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33113270/
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/
https://www.gavi.org/
WHO insider Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger- interviewed on Jerm Warfare:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NpUJRvPWVEHt/
Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19:
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/49
Statement by twenty one of Israel’s most decorated scientists and doctors:
https://www.pecc.org.il/docs/call%20to%20suspend%20vaccination%20eng.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3Afq5Lzh6Q5ObE-oJTd7Kj1W9nfgQ3Px30GHiAXYhR-0LReAlWDb93tLc
One more whistleblower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dhLh1nMyuEOv/
Keywords: GAVI, WHO, Reiner Fuellmich, Viviane Fischer
Hashtags: #GAVI #WHO #ReinerFuellmich #VivianeFischer
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s8ywf3Y47oZ4
Keywords
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