Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Jair Bolsonaro Of Brazil
channel image
InevitableTruth
2 Subscribers
3 views
Published Tuesday

Former President of Brazil speaks on CPAC in 2023. President Trump introduces him.

Keywords
trumpcpacpresidenttrumptrump2024donaldjtrumpjairbolsonarobringbackthebosspresidentofbrazil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket