6.9.26 Patriot Streetfighter & Jonathan Otto on Healing Power of Red Light Therapy, Urotherapy & MMS

This is an epic interview were Scott and Jonathan Otto discuss the healing modalities of red light therapy, urotherapy and chlorine dioxide that inspires incredible enthusiasm because of the backing of highly controlled clinical research and results. To order your own Red Light Therapy Panels go to redlightnow.com where you can access the discount codes for 25% off on that page.





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With investigative journalist Jonathan Otto, we cover Lyme disease, cancer, autoimmune conditions, autism, seizures, and mysterious chronic symptoms — including powerful discussions on urine therapy, chlorine dioxide, and how people are successfully reversing cancer, autoimmunity, and autism. We also explore how red light therapy + PEMF can help detoxify, protect, support stem cell generation (boosting stem cell count by 278%), peptides, exosomes (6.25 fold increase — up to 100 billion exosomes), and regeneration through increasing and optimizing cellular voltage — delivering healing that would otherwise cost millions of dollars over the years.

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•How to Maintain Your Health in a Toxic World

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Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.

Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

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Remember the Alamo, Don't Sharia My Texas

Trailer: https://www.rememberthealamomovie.com/

Tickets: https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/ministry-of-truth-summer-film-fest/remember-the-alamo-don-t-sharia-my-texas





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Buy Gold, Buy Silver

PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.





EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"

Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com





Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price





Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/

EVENTS...





Join the mission to save the bees, the planet, and humanity. https://4rbees.com/?ref=195 | Use code PSF for 20% off





Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter





Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx





Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689

New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr





TikTok: recently taken down





Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1





Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio





Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST

http://revolution.radio/

(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎

Call-in listeners 641-793-7038