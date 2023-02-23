Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Claims She ‘Misspoke’ When Telling Voters Who Don’t Support Her Not To Vote
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, D, told South Side voters they should not vote at all if they do not vote to re-elect her, but she now insists that she misspoke during the heat of the moment.
But after casting her vote Monday at Northeastern Illinois University, Lightfoot told reporters she did not mean to suggest voters should sit out the election.
“If I said anything other than everybody everywhere needs to vote, then I misspoke in the heat of a campaign rally,” she said. “But I’ve been very consistent all along saying everybody everywhere needs to step up, and they need to vote just as I said today.”
🔗 ARTICLE
https://nypost.com/2023/02/22/lori-lightfoot-claims-she-misspoke-when-telling-voters-who-dont-support-her-not-to-vote/?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
