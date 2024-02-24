Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Roger Water's Reflects on a Valuable Lesson Taught to him by his Mother when he was 13 years old-a lesson about 'Doing What's Right'
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
176 views
Published a day ago

Roger Water's reflects on a valuable lesson taught to him by his mother when he was just 13 years old-a lesson about doing what's right.

I posted the full interview a few days ago, Wednesday. Here: https://www.brighteon.com/5fc25eec-1f2a-4488-bbb8-8c6cd1ea43bf

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket