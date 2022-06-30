No public education in U.S. until WWI—When Progressives Invented it

I asked my brilliant guest, journalist Alex Newman, to unravel the history of the progressive takeover of public education and the short answer was: American Progressives created public education for indoctrination in the early 20th Century.

Alex is an incredibly well-informed and thoughtful journalist who added to my knowledge with everything we talked about from early education in America to education under the Great Reset and the Ukraine tragedy as a willful act of the global predators. Perhaps for the first time, I described on the air the impact of my only religious education from age four to twelve—my elementary school principle reading from the Bible every Thursday assembly. It deeply affected me.

Tune into Alex Newman and follow him at libertysentinel.org.

