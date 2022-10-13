Former Security and Military Intelligence Officer and Author on Propaganda in CBC, Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Freedom Convoy

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Tom Quiggin who is a former intelligence officer, worked for the International Crimes Tribunal, RCMP and other organizations, was a court expert on terrorism, was a qualified Arms Control inspector and wrote a book called National Security Intelligence in an Uncertain Age. Most recently he assisted the Trucker Freedom Convoy on security issues in Ottawa and has been working with the Canadian Coalition for Freedom.

Tom has in-depth knowledge on many topics. We discuss defunding the CBC which is the Liberal propaganda arm, the reality of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and many other hot topics.



