Combat duty footage of the crews of the Nebo-SV radar stations and the Buk air defense system

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The radar complex operates in all frequency ranges and is as sensitive as possible. It outputs a large amount of data. Moreover, the complex is able to detect not only helicopters, but also small unmanned aerial vehicles.





If the target needs to be destroyed, the data is transmitted to one or another air defense unit. In this case, the sky over the Russian military is controlled by Buk-M3 systems. Less than a minute passes from detection to salvo.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1adsfd-combat-duty-footage-of-the-crews-of-the-nebo-sv-radar-stations-and-the-buk-.html



