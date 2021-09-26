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Supplements Revealed Episode 9
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46 views • September 26, 2021
In the series finale, you will hear a stunning story of recovery.
Dr. Terry Wahls is an outlier in so many ways, she’s beat incredible odds with her own health and her story will have you cheering for her.
She’s also incredibly remarkable and brilliant and her contribution to the health of so many others is incalculable.
What better way to end the series than to have her share her inspiring story and the research that led to her own healing and turned the treatment of neurodegenerative disease upside-down?
You’ll hear her story, learn her protocol and the EXACT supplements she uses to bring about amazing results.
We’ll also hear from Ben Greenfield, who will have the majority of us wondering what we’ve done with our lives.
He’s inspiring and incredibly knowledgeable and is like a walking test lab for everything you can think of.
And Tom Aarts offers us a perfect synopsis of the supplement world. The things to be aware of, the future they hold, the benefits they provide.
Dr. Terry Wahls is an outlier in so many ways, she’s beat incredible odds with her own health and her story will have you cheering for her.
She’s also incredibly remarkable and brilliant and her contribution to the health of so many others is incalculable.
What better way to end the series than to have her share her inspiring story and the research that led to her own healing and turned the treatment of neurodegenerative disease upside-down?
You’ll hear her story, learn her protocol and the EXACT supplements she uses to bring about amazing results.
We’ll also hear from Ben Greenfield, who will have the majority of us wondering what we’ve done with our lives.
He’s inspiring and incredibly knowledgeable and is like a walking test lab for everything you can think of.
And Tom Aarts offers us a perfect synopsis of the supplement world. The things to be aware of, the future they hold, the benefits they provide.
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