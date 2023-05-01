Create New Account
Binding Demons & Breaking Curses
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago |

December 23rd, 2018

Pastor Dean gives an important teaching on binding demons and breaking demonic curses. Most Christians have never been taught this very important subject and therefore are being "beaten up" by the forces of Satan. Every Christian has the authority of Jesus Christ to bind evil spirits and cast them away, let us all exercise this authority and keep Satan from gaining a foothold.

jesusscripturedemonsspiritual warfarecursesdean odle

