Binding Demons & Breaking Curses

December 23rd, 2018
Pastor Dean gives an important teaching on binding demons and breaking demonic curses. Most Christians have never been taught this very important subject and therefore are being "beaten up" by the forces of Satan. Every Christian has the authority of Jesus Christ to bind evil spirits and cast them away, let us all exercise this authority and keep Satan from gaining a foothold.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.