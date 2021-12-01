INTERVIEW!!!! Joy & Matt Thayer: The Re:Awakening Docuseries

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The makers of The Trump I Know, Joy & Matt Thayer partnered with Clay Clark to introduce The Re:Awakening Docuseries which takes you on a journey of how God chose this group of patriot fighters who have picked up the flag of freedom and aren't backing down. We win or we win, and we win because He won.
You don't want to miss this incredible interview with this husband and wife dynamic duo on their latest project that is resonating with everyone who views it. We have experienced the ReAwakening movement first hand & we were blown away by how perfectly they have captured the Spirit of God and what He is doing in His remnant right now! Use code CHICKS at reawakeningseries.com for 10% off and to be entered for a chance to WIN 2 VIP tickets to the REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR and get an exclusive BACKSTAGE PASS to meet Gen. Flynn and the other speakers.
Resistance Chicks
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