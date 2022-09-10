Australia- Unearthing the Filth . . . Utopia - Historic parallel of genocide by Crown, church & state Canada and elsewhere; an award winning film by John Pilger - Official trailer

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Watch the full, powerful Documentary FILM, 2013; Go to: http://johnpilger.com/videos/utopia
The deliberate murders, cover up - Genocide of the original peoples CONTINUES …
"This is one of the most extraordinary films about Australia. This is Utopia, an epic production by the Emmy and Bafta winning film-maker and journalist John Pilger. Utopia is a vast region in northern Australia and home to the oldest human presence on earth. "This film is a journey into that secret country," says Pilger in Utopia. "It will describe not only the uniqueness of the first Australians, but their trail of tears and betrayal and resistance - from one utopia to another."