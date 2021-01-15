John Sullivan Arrested, But He Was Still Calling For Trouble (BLM, ANTIFA & Boogaloo) in 50 Cities on 1/17/21

(How appropriate it was Anderson Cooper who announced his arrest tonight on CNN. In my last video I was critical of CNN and Cooper for not knowing who he was. Cooper interviewed him the night of the riot).Today the topic of this video John Sullivan who has on-line names JaydenX and RealJaydenX and runs websites called 'Insurgence USA' and 'John Sullivan Reporter - happily he was arrested tonight in Utah. During the Congress Riots Sullivan videotaped the death of Air Force Veteran who was shot in the neck and he also was heard telling viewers that 'we are going to burn this place down' in reference to the Congress Building. As much as his arrest is good, he also left telling messages such as this upcoming Sunday's DC protests where he suggests that TRUMP SUPPORTERS are going to go back to Washington and riot. What he is really suggesting is that Boogaloo and ANTIFA and BLM will be causing problems in all 50 States, but the media will blame the uprisings on Trump MAGA protesters and white supremacists. What we are learning now is that there are many more factions out there that are behind these uprisings, much like all the riots in the Summer of 2020 were caused by BLM. Have fun in jail John Sullivan. I am glad that the Digital Warriors helped with your arrest.In the times of Internet Censorship here are my Social Media Accounts that I use for spreading the Real Uncensored Truth (hopefully). BTW... My Twitter and two YouTube channels are heavily censored and shadow banned. Mark @GlobalAgendaGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Flote.app