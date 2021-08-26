Tucker Carlson August 26, 2021

Personal Note: Biden’s threat to “hunt you down and make you pay” makes me sick. This incompetent man is a disgrace and national shame. Of course there are many others so repulsive that to name them would sicken me even further. This once great nation is swirling the toilet bowl. America is so sick it’s in the ICU in a coma and the people in charge have signed a DNR.



Michael Grinston seems to saying “don’t worry, we’re diverse and inclusive, so when you’re killed and tortured, at least you’ll do it in a state of ‘grace’, meaning, ‘politically correct’. I’m glad our ancestors are not alive to see this travesty and the mass psychosis that has gripped the nation.



The question of why the media is turning against Biden is simple. The media doesn’t operate independently in the U.S. It should properly be called the ‘State Media’ because it serves as ‘stenographers’ for the National Security State. If you think Operation Mockingbird was a conspiracy theory you’re wrong. What does a mockingbird do? It repeats what it hears, the same as the media. The media represents the National Security State and serves its interests.



The fact that President Trump tried to withdraw American military personnel from Syria and Afghanistan— nations where we had no business, like Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia—and the fact that that the military and CIA repeatedly fed Trump false information, like it did to Kennedy on Indochina, proves that Presidents are not in charge of U.S. foreign policy. The National Security establishment considers occupants of the White House transitory at best. They manipulate and control Presidents as well as other elected officials; they’re experts in that field. Those they can’t control, they eliminate, whether through blackmail, voter fraud or assassination. Michael Parenti’s premise that the U.S. government is a Gangster State is absolutely correct.



Michael Byrd claiming victimhood is like Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer or Albert DeSalvo claiming to be victims. "The Devil Made Me Do It" to quote Flip Wilson. Michael Byrd is a lying, murdering coward hiding under the RACE umbrella to excuse his despicable act.