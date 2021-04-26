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EQUIPPED FOR SERVICE - GIFTS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT
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20 views • April 26, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 4:10-11. God has made everyone able to do something. This is your ‘gift’. Often God gives people more than one gift. There are various gifts. The Greek word for ‘various’ means ‘of many colours’. Together, God desires the gifts to produce a beautiful pattern. Christians should not be selfish, because God wants them to help each other. They must not expect the leaders of a church to do all the work. Paul taught more about this in Romans 12:3-8 and 1 Corinthians 12.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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