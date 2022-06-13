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Shortages, The Mark, Israel, Dollar & Russia 06/13/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Headlines read: "The Summer of Starvation". A World Wide hunger is looming as a shortage of fertilizer continues and prices hike up to a new high. Norway has started to track all it's food purchases. Everything about an individual living in Norway is linked to their birth number. SSB already knows where they live, what they earn, and now what they purchase. Pastor Stan also shares how 23 countries are setting up swap lines which bypass the dollar - which will completely kill the U.S. Dollar


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