Operation Clean Sweep
Son of the Republic
Published 20 days ago

This — Constitution of the United States — I’ve read it cover to cover.

I don’t find anything in it about vaporizing 2,600 American citizens.

But it does say several times that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process.


Outbreak | 1995

libertyconstitutionoutbreaklifedue processbioweaponpropertybiological weaponmotaba virusdonald sutherlandjt walshjames thomas patrick walshclean sweep

