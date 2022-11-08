Operation Clean Sweep

This — Constitution of the United States — I’ve read it cover to cover.
I don’t find anything in it about vaporizing 2,600 American citizens.
But it does say several times that no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process.
Outbreak | 1995
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.