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This UN/WHO PLAN-demic treaty is the greatest power grab in the modern time...
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[14.05.2022]... and any of us has seen in our lifetime, says Neil Oliver
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181 viewsMay 14, 2022
Oceans level
547 subscribers
https://youtu.be/bYhuKkjHsXU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWxj5q6w4tDmvovQD2Yw2A
Warning! GBNews is an Alternative/MSM channel.
GBNews. GBNews
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https://youtu.be/gafV6YhhnAQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0vn8ISa4LKMunLbzaXLnOQ
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