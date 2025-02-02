Mimicry & The Melee Effect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* Have faith in the coming days. It’s the endgame for the demons. This is their Extinction Burst of desperation and panic.
* They have been in a zugzwang situation for a while. Now it’s the checkmate sequence with sharp moves/countermoves.
* Complex operations — overt, covert and clandestine — are all happening in real time.
* Hence the melee effect where we can’t tell who is doing what to whom.
* We know the outcome: we’ve won; they’ve lost.
The full webcast is linked below.
ICONS2020 (2 February 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6g24zs-icons-sunday-school-...a-month-to-remember.html