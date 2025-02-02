BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mimicry & The Melee Effect
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
887 followers
44 views • 3 months ago

Quantum Warfare

* Have faith in the coming days. It’s the endgame for the demons. This is their Extinction Burst of desperation and panic.

* They have been in a zugzwang situation for a while. Now it’s the checkmate sequence with sharp moves/countermoves.

* Complex operations — overt, covert and clandestine — are all happening in real time.

* Hence the melee effect where we can’t tell who is doing what to whom.

* We know the outcome: we’ve won; they’ve lost.


The full webcast is linked below.


ICONS2020 (2 February 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6g24zs-icons-sunday-school-...a-month-to-remember.html

Keywords
deceptionthe planwwg1wgalarpstrategysargegame theorytacticsstrategic thinkingmeleemilitary operationcovert operationthe art of warncswicfog of warlaw of warstratagemmimicryglobal alliance5d chesslive-action role playovert operationclandestine operationicons 2020quantum warfare
