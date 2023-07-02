PERVERTS NOW CONTROL AMERICA!

AMERICA HAS BECOME A ROUTING CORPSE OF ITSELF. SATANIC FORCES ARE AT WORK TO DESTROY ALL THAT WAS ONCE GOOD. THE CHILDREN ARE NOW BEING CONSUMED BY THE INSANELY EVIL PREDATORS ROAMING THE STREETS OF AMERICA. THERE'S NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE AND THAT'S WHY AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND WILL BE DESTROYED IN SHORT ORDER. IF YOU KNOW WHAT'S GOOD FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS ON LIFE SUPPORT AND CANNOT BE REDEEMED...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.