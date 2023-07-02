PERVERTS NOW CONTROL AMERICA!

AMERICA HAS BECOME A ROUTING CORPSE OF ITSELF. SATANIC FORCES ARE AT WORK TO DESTROY ALL THAT WAS ONCE GOOD. THE CHILDREN ARE NOW BEING CONSUMED BY THE INSANELY EVIL PREDATORS ROAMING THE STREETS OF AMERICA. THERE'S NOTHING SACRED ANYMORE AND THAT'S WHY AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND WILL BE DESTROYED IN SHORT ORDER. IF YOU KNOW WHAT'S GOOD FOR YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS ON LIFE SUPPORT AND CANNOT BE REDEEMED...