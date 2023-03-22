SYSTEMIC RISK: “IT WILL ALL COLLAPSE" [ECONOMIC FAILURE WILL BE TOTAL]

#MONEY #CRASH #FINANCE

Today's word: God speaks on the total collapse of the economic system of the USA. No matter how long it drags out God is telling us ahead of time not to trust in silver gold money stocks investments or anything else except Him. There will be no safe portfolio in the day SYSTEMIC RISK eats its way though the stronghold, so go to God now to hear how to prepare for you and your family. GOD LOVES HUMBLE PEOPLE. Those He will fight for, protect, uphold and feed with His secret provision. Amen glory to God forever.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/03/22/systemic-risk-it-will-all-collapse-march-21-2023-2/





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





