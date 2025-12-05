Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song) - Gail Carson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song)
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music
@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube
Thank you, thank you to my angels
My guardians, my helpers, my friends
You've been guiding, guiding me for ages
So grateful for your presence
Chorus
I'm never alone (never alone)
For my angels are beside me (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me (oooh)
All along (all along)
(Verse)
Thank you, thank you for discernment
Lighting my path along the way
Helping , helping with big decisions
And always keeping me safe
(Chorus)
I'm never alone (never alone)
for my angels are beside me (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me (oooh)
All along (all along)
(Bridge)
Even in the dark (even in the dark)
Even in the storm (even in the storm)
Even when I'm in danger (ooooh)
I reach out in prayer, and you.... are there! (Ahhhhhh)
(Chorus)
I'm never alone (never alone)
For my angels are beside me (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me (oooh)
All along (all along)
Thank you for everything....
This is my gratitude song
Thank you for everything....
This is my gratitude song