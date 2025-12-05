BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song) - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song)

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube


Thank you, thank you to my angels
My guardians, my helpers, my friends
You've been guiding, guiding me for ages
So grateful for your presence


Chorus

I'm never alone (never alone) 
For my angels are beside me (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me (oooh)
All along (all along)


(Verse)

Thank you, thank you for discernment 
Lighting my path along the way
Helping , helping with big decisions
And always keeping me safe



(Chorus)

I'm never alone (never alone) 
for my angels are beside me  (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me  (oooh)
All along (all along)


(Bridge)

Even in the dark (even in the dark)
Even in the storm (even in the storm)
Even when I'm in danger (ooooh)
I reach out in prayer, and you.... are there! (Ahhhhhh)


(Chorus)

I'm never alone (never alone) 
For my angels are beside me (beside me)
Helping, and guiding me (oooh)
All along (all along)

Thank you for everything....
This is my gratitude song

Thank you for everything....
This is my gratitude song


Keywords
aimusicangelsgratitude
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy