Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song) - Gail Carson

Gratitude Song ( The Angel Song)



2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my lyrics, concept, direction, AI voice/music

@FeeFiFauxFun on YouTube





Thank you, thank you to my angels

My guardians, my helpers, my friends

You've been guiding, guiding me for ages

So grateful for your presence





Chorus



I'm never alone (never alone)

For my angels are beside me (beside me)

Helping, and guiding me (oooh)

All along (all along)





(Verse)



Thank you, thank you for discernment

Lighting my path along the way

Helping , helping with big decisions

And always keeping me safe







(Chorus)



I'm never alone (never alone)

for my angels are beside me (beside me)

Helping, and guiding me (oooh)

All along (all along)





(Bridge)



Even in the dark (even in the dark)

Even in the storm (even in the storm)

Even when I'm in danger (ooooh)

I reach out in prayer, and you.... are there! (Ahhhhhh)





(Chorus)



I'm never alone (never alone)

For my angels are beside me (beside me)

Helping, and guiding me (oooh)

All along (all along)



Thank you for everything....

This is my gratitude song



Thank you for everything....

This is my gratitude song







