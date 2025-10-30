Arming Christians to Be Soldiers of the Cross Against Spiritual Attacks - Dr. Greg Patten





It’s time to go from being a victim to being a victor in Jesus Christ! This is the message Dr. Greg Patten, the director of Greg Patten Ministries, has been delivering for decades. Greg is also the host of a radio and podcast program called Hello, World! For many years, he has helped Christians and non-Christians escape the bonds of demonic attacks. Unfortunately, Greg says that many Christian pastors today don’t know anything about how to address this issue or how to help people who are suffering from the pain and torment of demonic oppression or possession. But Greg is hopeful. He reminds Christians that they are to be soldiers of the cross, not wimpy quitters. Satan is the father of lies, and he uses fear as one of his greatest tools to stop Christians in their tracks. Remember, greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world.









TAKEAWAYS





Greg says some pastors are cowards for not addressing the topic of demonic attacks





Sin is usually the starting point of demonic influence, so people just need to deal with sin in their lives, and deliverance isn’t necessary





A key component of addressing spiritual oppression: read the Bible and get serious about prayer





Surround yourself with strong Christians who will pray over you and with you









