Arming Christians to Be Soldiers of the Cross Against Spiritual Attacks - Dr. Greg Patten

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It’s time to go from being a victim to being a victor in Jesus Christ! This is the message Dr. Greg Patten, the director of Greg Patten Ministries, has been delivering for decades. Greg is also the host of a radio and podcast program called Hello, World! For many years, he has helped Christians and non-Christians escape the bonds of demonic attacks. Unfortunately, Greg says that many Christian pastors today don’t know anything about how to address this issue or how to help people who are suffering from the pain and torment of demonic oppression or possession. But Greg is hopeful. He reminds Christians that they are to be soldiers of the cross, not wimpy quitters. Satan is the father of lies, and he uses fear as one of his greatest tools to stop Christians in their tracks. Remember, greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world.
TAKEAWAYS
Greg says some pastors are cowards for not addressing the topic of demonic attacks
Sin is usually the starting point of demonic influence, so people just need to deal with sin in their lives, and deliverance isn’t necessary
A key component of addressing spiritual oppression: read the Bible and get serious about prayer
Surround yourself with strong Christians who will pray over you and with you
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
They Sold Their Souls for Rock N Roll download: https://bit.ly/4nv9P77
Hello, World! podcast: https://bit.ly/4nCvDOy
Invisible War on the Saints book: https://bit.ly/3Vjo9nu
Southwest Radio Ministries: https://www.swrc.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. GREG PATTEN
Website: https://gregpatten.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/greg.patten.587
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin
RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #gregpatten #demonization #death #darwinism #blm #demonpossession #possession #possessed #demonpossessed #demons #pegangods #demonic #demon #demonslave #halloween #satanicritual #exorcist #darkart #horrorphotography #demonspirit #sacrifice #satanicworshippers #oppression #racism #blacklivesmatter #killers #injustice #feminist #lies