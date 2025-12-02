Fear Factory’s Milo Silvestro - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 596

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Milo Silvestro, vocalist of the industrial metal band, Fear Factory, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the U.S. Demanufactour 2025.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Shure ULX2/BETA 58A Handheld Wireless Microphone - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JKEynE

Korg Kaoss Pad Quad Dynamic Effect Processor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/XmD3kg

Radial Engineering IceCube Transformer Isolator - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/09LDvJ

TC-Helicon VoiceLive Play GTX Vocal Processor - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/bOA9Mk

Shure ADX Series Digital Wireless In-Ear Monitoring System - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yr5YG

Ultimate Ears Custom In-Ear Monitors - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO1jMk





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - September 17, 2025

Location - The WC Social Club in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH FEAR FACTORY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/fearfactory

Instagram - https://instagram.com/fearfactory

Twitter - https://twitter.com/fearfactory





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Intro

00:38 Skip Intro

01:01 Vocal Effects

06:20 In-Ears & Wireless





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.





Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!



