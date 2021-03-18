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If 2020 was Divide, in 2021 the Elites Plan to Conquer
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90 views • March 18, 2021
Everything has become controversial. You can't simply have a rational conversation. It all has to be emotionally charged vitriol.
This has made me police what I say LESS so as to purposely repel the Social Justice Warriors. When we speak truth, we will naturally attract likeminded people, and create a proper tribe where we can thrive.
Join my email list here: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
This has made me police what I say LESS so as to purposely repel the Social Justice Warriors. When we speak truth, we will naturally attract likeminded people, and create a proper tribe where we can thrive.
Join my email list here: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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