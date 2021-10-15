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Broad Path Is Difficult. Narrow Path Is Cleared. - Proverbs 15:19 (NIV)
19 The way of the sluggard is blocked with thorns,
but the path of the upright is a highway.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The broad path is dangerous.
The narrow path is secured by angels.
https://pc1.tiny.us/56twuzsu
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