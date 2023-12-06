Dick Durbin Is A Clear And Present Danger

After 40 years of working the D.C. insider favors game with his wife and Illinois Lobbyist, Durbin has a net worth of $10 million dollars on an average $176,000 per year salary. As the Chicago Tribune discovered, Lorretta Durbin has landed contracts with a host of companies, non profits, and Universities under the purview of her husbands Congressional oversight.

Recently, Durbin blocked Senator Marsha Blackburn's request to subpoena the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs. And then acted as if he had no idea what anyone was talking about.

Dick Durbin is as dirty as the day is long. And like many of his fellow Congressional Uniparty Country Club members, he works for a corrupt criminal combine hell bent on the destruction of the United States.