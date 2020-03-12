© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ozone Helps NFL Football Player Torn Hamstring, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • March 12, 2020
In this video Bino Rucker M.D. injects the torn hamstring of NFL Football Player Derek Landri (Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Normally this injury would have kept a football player on the sidelines for 6-8 weeks, but Derek was able to get back on the field in two weeks thanks to the healing capacity of Ozone.
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and professional athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Ozone continues to work wonders on our patients and professional athletes. If you are suffering with chronic pain and want to consider alternative therapies such as Ozone, PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, IV Nutrient Therapy, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.