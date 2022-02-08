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Hidden data from The Fed should be today's BIGGEST story in the WORLD
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72 views • February 08, 2022
Glenn Beck.
It’s no longer a mystery why inflation is skyrocketing not only in America, but in Europe and Asia too. Information released from The Fed — thanks to a FOIA request — reveals the government has been lying to all of us about how much money was at play during the 2008 bank bailout. If you thought one trillion for TARP was bad, you may want to take a seat for what Glenn reveals in this clip…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx3NIAWmgXg
It’s no longer a mystery why inflation is skyrocketing not only in America, but in Europe and Asia too. Information released from The Fed — thanks to a FOIA request — reveals the government has been lying to all of us about how much money was at play during the 2008 bank bailout. If you thought one trillion for TARP was bad, you may want to take a seat for what Glenn reveals in this clip…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zx3NIAWmgXg
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