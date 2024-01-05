BRITISH COLUMBIA SUPREME COURT RULES CITIZENS HAVE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO USE DRUGS AT PLAYGROUNDS

At a time when the court system should be proving to Canadians it actually cares about human life and actually cares about the rule of law, they come right out and do exactly what I told you that they were going to do, and that is make illegal things legal.

For some reason and I really don't get why, a case was brought to the superior court of the province of British Columbia in Canada to have hard drugs be legal and constitutional in children's playgrounds.

The judge in the superior court of British Columbia said that doing illegal drugs in front of children in school yards and on playgrounds is constitutionally protected activity.

At what point are Canadians going to stop putting up with this crap?

