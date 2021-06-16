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Tula Ammo: The Forgotten Brand History of Tula Ammo Explained
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60 views • June 16, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GG5n_lRxjQ
Tsar Alexander II approved the start of operations for the Tula Ammunition plant in 1880, in Tula, Russia. It is not widely known that private funds were used to establish the Tula plant and sister plant in Ulyanovsk, and the company remains a privately owned entity.
Tula operated under a contract for the first seven years to produce 210 million rounds. During WWI, the company produced one quarter of all Russian ammunition. And between WWI and WWII, Tula switched from brass casings to steel-cased ammunition, helping to conserve Russia's limited supplies of copper and zinc while taking advantage of the large amounts of iron available in Russia.
Tula was called to service again during WWII, and their factories were capable of producing the 400 million rounds per year required to keep the Russian military in the fight. When the war ended, Tula was able to continue expansion of their production capacity, as well as the variety of ammo they sold. Today, they make more than 40 different types of ammunition for Russian military rifles and pistols, and they export to more than 20 different countries. This ammunition in the U.S. is branded as TulAmmo.
The cartridges themselves have polymer-coated steel casings, bi-metal bullets and non-corrosive primers. Polymer coating on the cases as opposed to lacquer coating increases shelf life and provides more reliable functioning. The bi-metal bullet has a lead core wrapped in steel and coated in copper.
TulAmmo sells a plethora of cartridges, both for rifles and pistols, including .223 Remington, 7.62x39mm, 9x19 mm and .45 Auto. If you have a firearm in military style that was manufactured since WWII, TulAmmo likely makes ammunition you can use for it.
Tula Ammunition has grown continually since it started more than 130 years ago. It is estimated that more than 500 million rounds were shipped to the U.S. in 2009 alone. Committed to producing quality ammunition at an economical price, it's likely that TulAmmo will be providing ammunition for shooters around the world for years to come.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Learn the history of Tula ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/brands/tula-ammo to get the best discount Tula ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
Tsar Alexander II approved the start of operations for the Tula Ammunition plant in 1880, in Tula, Russia. It is not widely known that private funds were used to establish the Tula plant and sister plant in Ulyanovsk, and the company remains a privately owned entity.
Tula operated under a contract for the first seven years to produce 210 million rounds. During WWI, the company produced one quarter of all Russian ammunition. And between WWI and WWII, Tula switched from brass casings to steel-cased ammunition, helping to conserve Russia's limited supplies of copper and zinc while taking advantage of the large amounts of iron available in Russia.
Tula was called to service again during WWII, and their factories were capable of producing the 400 million rounds per year required to keep the Russian military in the fight. When the war ended, Tula was able to continue expansion of their production capacity, as well as the variety of ammo they sold. Today, they make more than 40 different types of ammunition for Russian military rifles and pistols, and they export to more than 20 different countries. This ammunition in the U.S. is branded as TulAmmo.
The cartridges themselves have polymer-coated steel casings, bi-metal bullets and non-corrosive primers. Polymer coating on the cases as opposed to lacquer coating increases shelf life and provides more reliable functioning. The bi-metal bullet has a lead core wrapped in steel and coated in copper.
TulAmmo sells a plethora of cartridges, both for rifles and pistols, including .223 Remington, 7.62x39mm, 9x19 mm and .45 Auto. If you have a firearm in military style that was manufactured since WWII, TulAmmo likely makes ammunition you can use for it.
Tula Ammunition has grown continually since it started more than 130 years ago. It is estimated that more than 500 million rounds were shipped to the U.S. in 2009 alone. Committed to producing quality ammunition at an economical price, it's likely that TulAmmo will be providing ammunition for shooters around the world for years to come.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Learn the history of Tula ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/brands/tula-ammo to get the best discount Tula ammunition online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
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