The Silent War Ep. 6075: Vax Mandates, Informed Consent Fail, Audits at Risk!, Censorship, Dominion WB!

In this episode of the Silent War - A new whistleblower emerges from Dominion. Vaccine Mandates are beginning in The United States. Medical professionals world wide are violating medical ethics standards by failing informed consent requirements per one study, and the DOJ is threatening auditors with jail time for audits using civil rights anti racism laws. Also, section 230 may soon be a moot point, as Dr. Shiva has discovered a MASSIVE new bombshell: Democrats in Government were colluding with Big Tech to censors political opponents - this is 1st amendment territory now! Was our platform also shut down, not by the big tech censor, but by President Trump's political rivals? Do not miss this action packed episode.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat