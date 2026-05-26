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5yrs ago May 2021 White House President Bidens YouTube Superstars Town Hall on Pushing COVID-19 Vaccination
The White House YT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P4-tdSeUmg&t
President Biden and Dr. Fauci spoke with creators Manny Mua, Brave Wilderness, and Jackie Aina to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.