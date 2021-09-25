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The History Of Barbie 1959
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11 views • September 25, 2021
The history of the creation of Barbie in 1959 & the doll Bild Lilli from Germany that started the whole Barbie craze for the last 62 years. I got my 1st Barbie at the age of 13 in 1960 with my babysitting money I had saved.
You can see also see this vidoe at Mimi's Crochet Corner on my youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neAwM1MDDfI
You can see also see this vidoe at Mimi's Crochet Corner on my youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=neAwM1MDDfI
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