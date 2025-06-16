BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
G7: Trump said excluding Russia from G8 was a mistake that weakened the forum & global diplomacy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1278 followers
49 views • 13 hours ago

Trump said that excluding Russia from G8 was a mistake that weakened the forum and global diplomacy.

Adding, more about Iranian TV strike: 

US-backed Israeli Strikes on Iranian Media Part of Regime Change Ops, not "Disarmament"

▪️US-Israeli strikes on Iran were predicated on "disarming" Iran of its nuclear program, yet US policy papers admitted the goal was always regime change and that Iran's program, even if it yeilded nuclear arms, was not a real threat;

▪️Israel striking unrelated targets to Iran's nuclear program is part of the actual, underlying plan to destroy Iran and topple its government;

▪️While claiming to prevent proliferation, the US and its proxies have given every nation new motivation to obtain nuclear weapons or protection under a nuclear umbrella;

Adding from China: 

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lin Jian:

China is deeply concerned about Israel’s attacks on Iran, which caused the spike of military conflicts. We call on parties to immediately take measures to ease tensions as soon as possible, prevent the region from spiraling into greater turmoil, and create conditions for returning to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and negotiation.

If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate or even spill over, other countries in the Middle East will inevitably bear the brunt. China will continue to maintain communication with relevant parties and promote talks for peace, so as to prevent more turmoil in the region.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
