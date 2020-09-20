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Vivre sous muselière ou vivre libre ? Dr Tal Schaller
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26 views • September 20, 2020
20 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MOxEDGzDiE
Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE : https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
La muselière (aussi appelée cache-bouche) a pour but de vous faire taire à jamais afin que vous obéissiez sans rechigner aux ordres des maîtres du monde ! mais depuis peu la peur change de camp et les ploutocrates-technocrates sont dévoilés et cherchent à sauver leur peau !
Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE : https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
La muselière (aussi appelée cache-bouche) a pour but de vous faire taire à jamais afin que vous obéissiez sans rechigner aux ordres des maîtres du monde ! mais depuis peu la peur change de camp et les ploutocrates-technocrates sont dévoilés et cherchent à sauver leur peau !
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