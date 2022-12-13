Xi Jinping's 'Unification' pitch, asserts on Taiwan and Hong Kong

https://gnews.org/articles/478965
摘要：CCP was telling the world that Chinese are not deserving freedom and democracy. Democracy and freedom will make China chaotic and hurt the world. A free and democratic Taiwan slaps CCP’s face and exposes its lie
